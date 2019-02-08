Buckeye Partners up ~4% in pre-market after Q4 results

Buckeye Partners reports Q4 sales increase 14% Y/Y to $1.1B, primarily led by higher Merchant Services sales, offset by lower sales from Domestic Pipelines & Terminals and Global Marine Terminals

Sales by segment: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals: $268.3M (-2.2%); Global Marine Terminals: $136.1M (-7.5%); Merchant Services: $689M (+27.6%)

The company says as a result of recent dispositions, they have been able to reduced leverage, strengthened balance sheet, increased distribution coverage ratio and significantly improved overall financial flexibility.

Pipeline throughput increased 2.2% to 1.5M bpd; Terminal throughput is +4.6% to 1.4M bpd; Merchant Services sales volume expands 12.6% to 330M gallons; Pipeline average tariff rises 0.9% to 91.3 cents/bbl

Distributable cash flow was $143.6M, distribution coverage was 1.24x

Adjusted EBITDA was $234.7M compared to $289.9M last year; operating income and net income benefited from $343M gain on divestiture of domestic pipeline and terminal assets.

(NYSE:BPL) rises 4.5% in pre-market

Previously: Buckeye Partners EPS of $3.13 (Feb. 8)