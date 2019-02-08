Nike and Lowe's top consumer picks at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer digs into the consumer sector today and takes a more offensive posture on select names with outsized spending trends expected to continue.
Nike (NKE +0.3%) and Lowe's (LOW) are called out as "top picks" in the sector by the Oppenheimer analyst team.
On Nike: "We have turned even more impressed with the underlying operating prowess of the company and its brand. In addition to strong top- line dynamics, tighter inventory management globally continues to result in improved full price sell-through, thereby unlocking margin upside in the NKE model."
On Lowe's: "Consistent with our now more upbeat stance towards prospects for consumer spending and discretionary consumer broadly, we reiterate our positive call on home improvement retail."
