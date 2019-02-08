Stocks on track for three straight losses amid trade worries

Stocks extend losses that have followed two days of negative headlines surrounding U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing economic growth, but the market also may have been due for a pullback; S&P -0.4% , Dow -0.5% and Nasdaq -0.6% .

"The fear factor over the trade war has crept back into the market," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "We're probably looking at a more defensive situation until we have more clarity" on the negotiations.

European bourses are lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% , France's CAC -0.3% and Germany's DAX -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -2% while China's Shanghai Composite has been closed all week for Lunar New Year.

In U.S. earnings news, Mattel +25.2% after beating lowered expectations and offering an encouraging 2019 outlook and Phillips 66 +2% after easily beating earnings estimates.

All 11 S&P sectors trade in the red, led by consumer discretionary ( -0.6% ), energy ( -0.5% ) and financials ( -0.5% ).

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.45% and the 10-year yield lower by a basis point to 2.64%; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 96.50.