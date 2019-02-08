Junk bond funds attract flows, bond sales at 2-year high

U.S. high-yield funds pulled in $3.86B for the week ended Friday, the largest amount since July of 2016, according to Lipper data.
Meanwhile, $6B in new U.S. junk bond issues mark the most for a single day since March 2017.
CCC-rated Clear Channel priced at lower end of talk; deal increased to $2.235B from $2.2B after receiving orders of more than $5B.
CommScope boosted its offering by $750M after receiving orders of about $8B; $3.75B 3-part offering priced at tight end of talk.
High-yield stands out as best-performing segment in fixed income with 4.93% return YTD; CCCs offer the best returns at 5.73% YTD.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Previously: U.S. junk bonds post best January since 2009 (Feb. 1)
ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, NHS, CIF, ARDC, IVH, GGM, AIF, MPV, FHY, JSD, VLT, HYLS, PCF, UJB, FALN, CJNK, HYIH, HYLB, HYXE, WFHY, HYDB, BSJP, HYUP, USHY
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox