Sienna Bio up 22% on positive SNA-001 data

Thinly traded nano cap Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA +21.5% ) is up almost a 14x surge in volume in early trade in reaction to positive data from a pivotal study evaluating SNA-001 as a topical pretreatment to standard laser hair removal.

The results demonstrated SNA-001's non-inferiority (no worse than) to vehicle (placebo) when used with a laser to remove hair, although the amount of hair reduction (-17.5%) favored SNA-001 (vehicle: -1.1%). SNA-001 showed a statistically significant effect (-31%) in reducing light hair from baseline.

A third pivotal study was also completed assessing SNA-001 in acne, demonstrating its non-inferiority to laser therapy and providing sufficient data to support a potential regulatory filing.

SNA-001 is a topical suspension of silver particles that targets hair follicles when activated by an aesthetic laser in a process called photothermolysis (follicles are selectively destroyed with heat).