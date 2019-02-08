Sprint sues AT&T over branding claims in 'fake 5G' issue

The dustup over what exactly is 5G networking has come to litigation among the big four wireless carriers, as Sprint (S -2% ) has sued AT&T (T -0.8% ) over its branding claims.

AT&T has been marketing 60 MHz of faster spectrum as "5Ge," a move that's drawn criticisms of "fake 5G" since the standards for the new networking technology aren't yet finalized. The 5Ge offering comes over AT&T's 4G network.

Sprint says AT&T is misleading customers into thinking they're getting the 50-100x speed burst of 5G by putting the 5Ge logo on phones that aren't equipped to support 5G networking. It says a survey shows 54% of AT&T customers believed 5Ge was the same or better than 5G, and that 45% think an AT&T phone they buy today will be capable of supporting 5G.