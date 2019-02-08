TransCanada's Mountaineer XPress seeks to start more segments
- Columbia Gas Transmission asks for approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to begin service on additional segments of its Mountaineer XPress pipeline in West Virginia that will allow operator TransCanada (TRP -1.2%) to provide another ~250M cf/day of firm capacity.
- The latest request to the FERC covers more than 20 miles of the 2.7B cf/day natural gas pipeline that is part of a wave of new infrastructure designed to increase the flow of shale supplies from the Appalachian Basin to downstream markets.
- TRP had hoped to have the Mountaineer XPress in full service by late 2018 but the project has faced some challenges, in part due to trouble with erosion controls and land slips that added to the need for restoration.