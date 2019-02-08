Macau traffic soars during Chinese New Year
- Visitor arrivals to Macau during the Chinese New Year holiday period were 26% higher than last year for the first four days of the holiday period, according to data from the Macau Government Tourism Office.
- More than half Macau's 23 five-star casino hotels are reported to have been fully booked for at least four days out of the week-long holiday period.
- Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).
