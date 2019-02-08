Euronet Worldwide +8.9% post Q4 results

Feb. 08, 2019 10:28 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)EEFTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Euronet Worldwide (EEFT +8.9%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 7.4% Y/Y to $649.4M, of which EFT Processing was 161.3M (+10% Y/Y); Epay 215M (+3% Y/Y) & Money Transfer of 274.1M (+15% Y/Y).
  • Transactions: Total were 1.08B (+15% Y/Y); EFT Processing 711M (+13% Y/Y); Epay 334M (+21% Y/Y) & Money Transfer 28.5M (+15% Y/Y).
  • Adj. Operating margin: Total operating increased 89 bps to 13.06%; EFT Processing increased 37 bps to 18%; Epay increased 212 bps to 13.6% & Money Transfer increased 95 bps to 13.2%.
  • Adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 89 bps to 17.9%; EFT Processing increased 37 bps to 28.8%; Epay increased 186 bps to 14.3% & Money Transfer increased 78 bps to 16.3%.
  • Q4 money transfers grew 15% Y/Y and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 15% Y/Y, resulting in total transaction growth of 15% Y/Y.
  • Cash on hand was $1.05B, total debt was $641.5M, debt primarily as a result of revolver repayments due to lower seasonal ATM cash requirements.
  • Q1 Outlook: Adj. EPS ~$0.83.
  • Previously: Euronet beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Feb. 8)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.