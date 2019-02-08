Euronet Worldwide +8.9% post Q4 results
Feb. 08, 2019
- Euronet Worldwide (EEFT +8.9%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 7.4% Y/Y to $649.4M, of which EFT Processing was 161.3M (+10% Y/Y); Epay 215M (+3% Y/Y) & Money Transfer of 274.1M (+15% Y/Y).
- Transactions: Total were 1.08B (+15% Y/Y); EFT Processing 711M (+13% Y/Y); Epay 334M (+21% Y/Y) & Money Transfer 28.5M (+15% Y/Y).
- Adj. Operating margin: Total operating increased 89 bps to 13.06%; EFT Processing increased 37 bps to 18%; Epay increased 212 bps to 13.6% & Money Transfer increased 95 bps to 13.2%.
- Adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 89 bps to 17.9%; EFT Processing increased 37 bps to 28.8%; Epay increased 186 bps to 14.3% & Money Transfer increased 78 bps to 16.3%.
- Q4 money transfers grew 15% Y/Y and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing, grew 15% Y/Y, resulting in total transaction growth of 15% Y/Y.
- Cash on hand was $1.05B, total debt was $641.5M, debt primarily as a result of revolver repayments due to lower seasonal ATM cash requirements.
- Q1 Outlook: Adj. EPS ~$0.83.
