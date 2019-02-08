EA rebounds 9.4% as praise gathers for 'Apex Legends'

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 9.4% and rebounding from a grim earnings forecast based on positives coming from the silver lining to come out of that earnings day: its launch of a Fortnite rival.

Earlier this week EA launched Apex Legends, a "battle royale" style game in the genre of Epic Games' Fortnite, a free-to-play game that has dented the fortunes of big videogame makers this year.

Yesterday the company said more than 10M players had jumped into the game in its first 72 hours, and that it had breached 1M concurrent players as well.

That's much faster to those milestones than Fortnite was, Baird's Colin Sebastian says. Apex Legends is also behind only Fortnite in peak viewers on Twitch so far this month.

Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe, and is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.