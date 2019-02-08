Inogen slides 7% as Muddy Waters takes aim

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is a new short at Muddy Waters. The downside target of $46 is nearly 70% below last night's close.
Shares are down 7% to $130.
Tweet: "We believe management has created egregiously false narrative re TAM & growth. Real TAM is ~1.3M users, not 3M as claimed. TAM is shrinking, NOT growing at 7%-10%."
Update: Q3 2018 revenue was up 38% to $95.3M while non-GAAP EBITDA was up 16% to $16.3M. Q2 revenue was up 52% to $97.2M while non-GAAP EBITDA rose 75% to $19.0M. Shares are down 2% mid-session.
