Monthly delivery targets still missed in $406B Lockheed F-35 program

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.8%) delivered 91 of its F-35 jets in 2018 as promised, but only 54 were "on-time" based on monthly contract targets and 19 of those were reclassified from "late" in a settlement of production issues with the Department of Defense, Bloomberg reports.
  • The late deliveries mark the fifth straight year in which LMT missed monthly dates, which are different from annual targets worked out with the Pentagon's F-35 program office, according to the report.
  • The 91 deliveries were “an encouraging milestone” but LMT did not meet “all their monthly contracted delivery requirement dates,” according to the program office’s spokesman.
  • The $406B program remains hobbled by delivery delays and deficiencies as the fighter jet heads into increased production.
