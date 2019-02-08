Watts Water Technologies up 10% on Q4 results

Watts Water Technologies (WTS +10.1% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 6% Y/Y to $387.6M; and organic growth of 7%.

Sales by segment: America $256.3 (+9.7% Y/Y); Europe $115.3M (-0.35% Y/Y); and APMEA $16M (-5.9% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 207 bps to 42.8%; Operating margin i mproved by 150 bps to 11.7%; and up 30 bps on adjusted basis.

Segment adj. operating margins: America 16.8% up by 40 bps ; Europe 10.9% down by 70 bps and APEMA 11.3% up by 300 bps .

SG&A expenses were $120.5M (+12.1% Y/Y) and margin was 31.1% up by 174 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year end was $169.4M, compared to $155.9M a year ago; and Free cash flow of $135.7M.

Cash and Cash Equivalents of $204.1M, as of December 31, 2018.

Company authorized repurchase of up to $150M of the Class A common stock from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

