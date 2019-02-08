More on Capstone Turbine Q3 results; shares slide ~16%

  • Thinly traded Capstone Turbine shrinks (CPST -15.5%) as the company reports Q3 sales decline ~21% to $18M as the company allocated four C1000 Signature Series systems production slots to its factory rental program and the rental units accounted for 3.6 megawatts valued at ~$4M.
  • Though the company did not meet its long-term revenue growth target, however book-to-bill ratio was 1.3:1 compared to 0.7:1 last year; booked new gross orders of ~$13.2M.
  • Overall gross margin declines from 22% to 12% as a result of lower product revenue, increase in warranty expense and higher unscheduled maintenance activities. Reports wider net loss of $3.5M compared with a loss of $0.3M; adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.3M vs. EBITDA of $0.4M last year.
  • Cash balance stood at $16.7M
  • Previously: Capstone Turbine beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 7)
