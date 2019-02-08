Chip stocks slide on Goldman warning

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index drops 1% after Goldman Sachs' warning on "very soft" fundamentals.

Full quote: "Our recent industry discussions suggest that memory fundamentals remain very soft, and prices continue to decline. This is in contrast to the significant rally in the memory and HDD stocks year to date even on weak fundamentals."

The firm says EPS scenarios that seemed improbable are now likely and says its former Micron EPS downside scenario of $3 to $4 EPS is "now a base case."

Chip stocks on the move: (AMAT -1.9% ), (NVDA -1.1% ), (AMD -0.4% ), (LRCX -0.9% ), (INTC -1.6% ), (MU -3.8% ), (WDC -1.3% ).

Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH

Previously: Goldman cuts EPS estimates for Micron, WDC (Feb. 8)