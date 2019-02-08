West Virginia casino bill advances

A casino expansion bill made its way to the floor of the West Virginia state legislature this week. The bill would allow current operators to open satellite casinos at nearby locations.

Currently, slot machines and table games are only operated in West Virginia at the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack (owned by Delaware North), Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races (owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)), Mardi Grass Casino and Resort at Cross Lanes (owned by Delaware North), Mountaineer Casino and Resort (owned by Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)) and the Greenbrier Resort (owned by Justice's).