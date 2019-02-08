Vocera -19.7% amid weak guidance, analyst cuts

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) has tumbled 19.7% after late yesterday earnings featured a revenue miss and downside guidance for the coming year.

The company forecast Q1 revenue of $32M-$35M (below consensus for $45.7M) and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29 to -$0.22 (vs. consensus for $0.06), and full-year revenue of $187M-$197M (below expectations for $205.6M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.36-$0.48 (below consensus for $0.65).

That guidance has prompted resetting price targets from analysts, including a downgrade to Neutral at Citi. The firm says even if that guidance is conservative, the company will still need to hit 8 percentage points of upside at the midpoint to meet analyst expectations, and even more (11 points) to catch up to peers.

Citi's set its price target at $33, now implying 3.2% upside from current pricing of $31.98. Elsewhere, Baird cut its target to $35 from $40; Cantor Fitzgerald cut to $37 from $45; and Piper Jaffray trimmed to $40 from $41.

Bucking those moves is Oppenheimer, which raised its price target to $38 from $36.