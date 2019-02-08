BTIG reasserts bullish case for Radian

Feb. 08, 2019 11:17 AM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)RDNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Radian Group (RDN -2.5%) management provides guidance for 2019 new insurance written of about $50B, consistent with levels seen during the past three years, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note to clients.
  • Reiterates buy recommendation with $26 price target.
  • Palmer sees Radian's use of insurance-linked notes and excess of loss reinsurance significantly improving the company's risk profile as they should reduce operating performance volatility during economic downturns.
  • Also sees use of RADAR Rates, its granular pricing model, improving its insured portfolio's risk/reward profile going forward.
  • NIW could be boosted if Federal Housing Finance Agency reduced the U.S. government footprint in the mortgage insurance space.
  • Analyst ratings: 9 buys, 4 holds, 0 sell/underperform.
  • Previously: Radian Group Q4 MI premiums earned rise 6% (Feb. 8)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.