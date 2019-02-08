BTIG reasserts bullish case for Radian
Feb. 08, 2019 Radian Group Inc. (RDN)
- Radian Group (RDN -2.5%) management provides guidance for 2019 new insurance written of about $50B, consistent with levels seen during the past three years, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note to clients.
- Reiterates buy recommendation with $26 price target.
- Palmer sees Radian's use of insurance-linked notes and excess of loss reinsurance significantly improving the company's risk profile as they should reduce operating performance volatility during economic downturns.
- Also sees use of RADAR Rates, its granular pricing model, improving its insured portfolio's risk/reward profile going forward.
- NIW could be boosted if Federal Housing Finance Agency reduced the U.S. government footprint in the mortgage insurance space.
- Analyst ratings: 9 buys, 4 holds, 0 sell/underperform.
