MasterCraft and MarineMax to parter on Aviara distribution
Feb. 08, 2019 11:27 AM ETMarineMax, Inc. (HZO), MCFTMCFT, HZOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT -6.4%) announces an exclusive national distribution partnership with MarineMax(HZO -1.9%).
- The company expects the distribution deal to help maximize the success of its new Aviara brand. Aviara is also expected to benefit from the ongoing collaboration with MarineMax on the "innovative, unique and first to market" product.
- "The market penetration from its national retail footprint and expansive customer database will serve to bring brand awareness to Aviara in unprecedented time," says MasterCraft CEO Terry McNew.
- Source: Press Release