Cliffs +10% as significant rise expected in iron ore premiums

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +10.6% ) climbs to its highest level in four months despite reporting below consensus Q4 adjusted EBITDA and revenues, as the company says the full impact of the catastrophic effects of Vale's recent tailings dam breach have not yet been properly quantified.

CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in today's earnings conference call that CLF anticipates a "significant increase" in iron ore premiums, a shortage of iron ore and pellets causing higher iron ore premiums as well as higher U.S. steel prices in 2019.

The CEO says the boost in profitability the company expects to see from HDI is at best underappreciated by outside investors and at worst not factored in at all in valuation models.

Goncalves said the company plans to increase capacity at its Toledo HBI plant to 1.9M metric tons/year from 1.6M metric tons/year and expects to spend $830M rather than the previous $700M figure to account for additional tonnage.

Source: Bloomberg First Word