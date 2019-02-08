Forum Energy Technologies up ~17% post Q4 earnings beat

Forum Energy (FET +17.3% ) jumps as the company reports Q4 sales increase 10.2% Y/Y to $273M, primarily led by higher Drilling & Subsea and Completions segment sales

Sales by Segment: Drilling & Subsea: $62.3M (+15.2%); Completions: $120.3M (+16.5%); Production & Infrastructure: $91M (-0.5%)

Gross margin declines ~600bps to 15.4%; reports wider operating loss of $381M (includes Goodwill and intangible asset impairment of $349M) as compared loss of $27M last year.

New orders of $271M, resulted in a book to bill ratio of 99%.

Free cash flow was $23M; total liquidity stood at $215M

During the quarter, Forum acquired GHT for $53M and an additional earn-out payment.

