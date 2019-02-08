Toy story: Mattel outperforms Hasbro

The grounds may be shifting in toyland, notes The Wall Street Journal's Elizabeth Winkler.

She points to Mattel's (MAT +22.7% ) "superior" performance to Hasbro (HAS -4.3% ) during the holiday season amid the Toys "R" disruption, led by Barbie (+12% Y/Y) and Hot Wheels (+9%). Meanwhile, Hasbro fell far short of estimates with its Q4 report. Could Mattel's performance turn some heads after years of lagging its larger peer (by market cap)?

"Under CEO Ynon Kreiz, it has cut around $650 million in costs and laid out plans to revive sales with a film department to bring its toys to the screen. Mattel still commands a lower multiple of revenue after Friday’s jump. Investors may decide it’s time to switch teams," writes Winkler.

Mattel isn't being ignored on Wall Street either, with analysts busy raising their price targets. New PTs are in from BMO Capital ($23), SunTrust ($15) and Goldman Sachs ($12).

Related: JAKKS Pacific (JAKK +2.5% ) is higher after the two reports from the sector are digested.

