2019 growth forecast faced with uncertainties: Dallas Fed's Kaplan
- There's "lot of uncertainty" around the Dallas Fed's forecast for 2019 U.S. GDP growth of just under 2%, says its president, Robert Kaplan.
- Fiscal stimulus is waning, the U.S. economy is still absorbing nine interest rate increases in the past three years, and European and global growth is slowing, he told Fox Business Network.
- Demographics are also a cause for concern. An aging population, slowing workforce growth, sluggish productivity, and a need to improve math, science, and reading skills--"those are also headwinds that may mean we may even grow more slowly" in 2019 and into 2020.
- Still, he doesn't see much of a chance for recession in 2019. "I think we're in the right position having paused at the Fed and being patient and giving some time for economic conditions to unfold," he said.
- Previously: Bullard warns of 'restrictive' Fed policy and downside inflation risk (Feb. 8)
- ETFs: SHY, BIL, VGSH, SHV, SCHO, SPTS, RISE, DTUS, DTUL, TUZ, GBIL, CLTL