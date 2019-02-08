Qorvo -5.2% as analysts focus on weaker smartphone forecast

Qorvo (QRVO -5.2% ), initially up in the immediate aftermath of its Q3 beat, is lower today as focus turns to cautious forecasts accounting for "weakness" in the smartphone market and China challenges.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares to Hold on those forecasts, noting that along with smartphone trends, the company faces $13M cost downside from fabs. But some weakness from China was offset by content growth with Samsung and double-digit growth for IDP, the firm says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Canaccord's lowered its price target to $70 from $77, now implying 11% upside from today's $63.08.

Meanwhile, other price targets are all around the map. MKM Partners lowered its target to $81, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $62. Piper Jaffray also cut, to $75.

Raising price targets were BMO (to $59) and UBS (to $66).

Earnings call transcript