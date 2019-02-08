Amazon reconsidering NY HQ - report

Amazon (AMZN -2.3% ) is reconsidering its NY headquarters, according to The Washington Post sources.

The company hasn't yet leased or purchased office space for the project, which would make a withdrawal simple.

The tech giant has faced pushback from local politicians and would still have its HQ site in Virginia, where politicians have already passed the related incentive package. NY isn't expected to approve its package until next year.

Sources say Amazon could move its NY plans to Nashville, where Tennessee officials approved $15.2M in improvement incentives for Amazon's plan to bring 5K jobs. New York's campus was meant to provide 25K jobs.