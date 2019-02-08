More on The Gorman-Rupp's Q4 results
- The Gorman-Rupp (GRC -1.2%) reported Q4 net sales growth of 8.5% Y/Y to $103M, with Domestic sales increase of 17.1% Y/Y, while International sales decreased 6.4% Y/Y.
- International sales were $32.4M and represented 31.5% of total sales. Sales decreased most notably in the fire protection and construction markets, driven by timing of shipments.
- Q4 Gross margin declined by 90 bps to 25.7%, primarily driven by an unfavorable LIFO impact of 80 basis points; and operating margin decline by 183 bps to 10.4%.
- SG&A expenses were $15.85M (+15.9% Y/Y) and margin was 15.4% up by 98 bps.
- Backlog of orders was $113.7M (flat) at December 31, 2018. Incoming orders increased 5.7% in 2018 compared to 2017.
- Company had Cash and cash equivalents of $46.46M, as of December 31, 2018.
