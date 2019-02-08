Enbridge says 'highly confident' Platte pipeline not source of Missouri oil leak

Enbridge (ENB -2.9% ) says it expects the Platte crude oil pipeline to resume full normal operations by Saturday morning.

ENB also says it is "highly confident" that Platte is not the source of the leak that shut part of the pipeline earlier this week as well as TransCanada's (TRP -1.9% ) Keystone pipeline, which runs parallel to the Platte line.

The release in rural Missouri not far from St. Louis amounted to 43 barrels of crude oil into the soil, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.