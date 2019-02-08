BB&T-SunTrust deal attracts lawmaker's scrutiny

The biggest bank merger since the financial crisis now faces the scrutiny of at least one lawmaker. BB&T (BBT -0.9% ) and SunTrust (STI -0.7% ) on Thursdays announced a merger agreement.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat from Massachusetts, sent a letter to Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell expressing concern that "more mergers will reduce competition and choice for consumers and small businesses."

Her concern about the matter didn't start with BB&T-SunTrust deal announced on Thursday. In April 2018, she had submitted a number of questions to Powell regarding the Fed's record of approving bank mergers and acquisitions and how relaxed banking regulations would affect the process.

"This merger--the largest since before the financial crisis-- would create the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets," she writes in follow-up letter to Powell dated Feb. 7, 2019.

"The Board's record of summarily approving mergers raises doubts about whether it will serve as a meaningful check on this consolidation that creates a new too big to fail bank and has the potential to hurt consumers."

