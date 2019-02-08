New York regulators address Con Edison's hold on new gas service

New York's Public Service Commission acts to address potential gas shortages that have led Consolidated Edison (ED +0.5% ) to declare a moratorium on some new service requests, including approving $223M in measures recommended by the utility with the aim of reducing system demand.

The measures are designed to lower gas demand through energy efficiency measures and the deployment of ground-source heat pump technology to "maintain reliability for existing customers," the PSC says.

Northeast utilities have been warning for years that they need more gas capacity in the region, and last month ED announced it had no choice but to stop taking new applications in areas including Westchester County in New York, which grabbed the attention of state regulators.

ED's moratorium in Westchester County includes new residential, commercial and industrial customer gas service connections, as well as incremental firm gas load on existing accounts.