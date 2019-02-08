QuinStreet -18.5% amid warnings on education, mortgage slowdowns

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is at a six-week low, down 18.5% , following an earnings report that beat expectations but contained warnings of a significant slowdown in its education and mortgage businesses.

With its release, the company said it continued to expect full-year revenue to grow in the 15-20% range, with EBITDA expanding to about 10% of revenue.

On its earnings call, CEO Doug Valenti said contributions from a broader set of verticals offset greater-than-expected weakness in education and mortgage: "education, due mainly to restructuring and budget loss from our largest client in that vertical (DCEH); and mortgage, due to cyclical softness in that market."

The company now expects revenue from both to be down significantly in the second fiscal half. Other verticals grew by double and triple digits, he notes.

