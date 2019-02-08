U.S. stocks drift up from session lows

The major U.S. stock market averages pull up from session lows in early afternoon trading.

The S&P 500 -0.5% and Nasdaq -0.4% had been down as much as 0.9% in morning trading. The Dow, down 0.7% , had lost as much as 1.1%.

Only one of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors--utilities--is in the green, up 0.3% .

Among sectors in the red, consumer staples ( -0.1% ) and real estate ( -0.2% ) are declining the least.

Energy is the worst performer, down 1.5%

Oil -0.1% to $52.61 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.63%.

Dollar Index is roughly flat at 96.59.

Previously: Stocks on track for three straight losses amid trade worries (Feb. 8)