U.S. stocks drift up from session lows

The major U.S. stock market averages pull up from session lows in early afternoon trading.
The S&P 500 -0.5% and Nasdaq -0.4% had been down as much as 0.9% in morning trading. The Dow, down 0.7%, had lost as much as 1.1%.
Only one of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors--utilities--is in the green, up 0.3%.
Among sectors in the red, consumer staples (-0.1%) and real estate (-0.2%) are declining the least.
Energy is the worst performer, down 1.5%
Oil -0.1% to $52.61 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.63%.
Dollar Index is roughly flat at 96.59.
Previously: Stocks on track for three straight losses amid trade worries (Feb. 8)
