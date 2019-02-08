Google Pixel Watch on the way?
Feb. 08, 2019
- Google (GOOG -0.5%)(GOOGL -0.7%) is hiring a Vice President of Hardware Engineering, Wearables that would lead development on its "entire Wearables portfolio."
- Another job listing is looking for a design product manager for consumer wearables to work with other design leads on "forward looking, iconic products that delight our consumers."
- Google recently acquired the smartwatch assets of watch marker Fossil.
- Add those together and you get speculation that Google could make a Pixel Watch to expand its wearables beyond the current Pixel Buds and the enterprise-targeted Google Glass.