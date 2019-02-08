NCS Multistage provides interim Q4 2018 and operational Update

Feb. 08, 2019 1:21 PM ETNCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM)NCSMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • NCS Multistage (NCSM +4.7%) expects Q4 sales to be ~$49.7M-$50.7M; ended 2018 with over $25M in cash
  • US revenue is expected to ~$27.3M-$27.7M; the increase is primarily driven by higher product sales, offset by a slight decline in services revenue.
  • Canadian revenue is expected to be ~$19.1M-$19.4M, down 34% (midpoint) on Q/Q basis; the decline is primarily attributable to a reduction in activity in customer base as a result of low spot natural gas prices, declining crude oil prices and high crude oil price differentials
  • Amid deteriorating market conditions, particularly in Canada, NCS expects to record non-cash impairment charges to goodwill and other long-lived assets.
  • Fiscal results expected in early March.
