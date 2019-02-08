Essent plans more insurance-linked note deals

Essent Group (ESNT +0.2% ) plans to enter another insurance-linked note deal during H1 2019 to cover insurance in force generated during 2018, that would bring insurance in force covered with ILNs and reinsurance to 50% from 30%, management said in its Q4 earnings call.

They plan to pursue additional ILN offerings and reinsurance deals in the next three years with the aim of covering all of Essent's IIF, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note to clients.

Management sees FY2019 new insurance written in line with $47.5B generated during FY2018.

BTIG reiterates buy recommendation with price target of $54.

Q4 EPS of $1.31 per share was helped by a $9.9M reduction, or 8 cents, in the loss reserve established in Q4 2017 for defaulted loans related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Excluding the reserve reduction, Q4 EPS would be $1.23, four cents more than the consensus estimate of $1.19.

Q4 new insurance written of $11.4B compares with $13.9B in Q3 and $11.2B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net premiums earned of $173.3M increased from $166.7M in Q3 and $148.0M in Q4 2017.

Q4 combined ratio was 22.2% vs. 25.4% in Q3 and 36.4% in Q4 2017.

Analyst ratings.

Previously: Essent Group beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Feb. 8)