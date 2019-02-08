Apple's iPhone upgrade cycle growing - Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the upgrade cycle for Apple's iPhones will rise to every 4 years in FY19, up from 3 years in FY18.

Sacconaghi expects 16% of Apple's installed base of 900M to buy a new phone this year.

Key quote: "In our view, the single most important controversy surrounding Apple today is the iPhone replacement cycle - despite the iPhone installed base growing +9% last year, we now expect units to be down -19% in fiscal 2019, implying a material pushout in upgrade rates."

But he cautions that "modeling iPhone's installed base is as much art as science, with myriad assumptions."