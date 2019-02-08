Humana not on board with Trump's proposed drug rebate program

Humana (HUM -1.8% ) executives believe that the Trump administration's proposed drug rebate program, forcing insurers to pass discounts to the pharmacy counter, would raise premiums and restrict consumer choice (sounds a bit dogmatic).

CFO Brian Kane says, "Our perspective is that that would raise premiums for the broader populations. And that in of itself I think creates some disruption in the marketplace that we have to think through."

HUM adds that seniors in Medicare Part D are drawn to plans with the lowest monthly premiums, reflected in the expected loss of 50K members this year in its co-branded program with Walmart from an exodus to cheaper plans.

Express Scripts (ESRX), UnitedHealth Group (UNH -2.4% ) and CVS Health (CVS -1.5% ) have implemented plans this year that pass on rebates to individual customers in an effort to stay ahead of the debate over middlemen fees.