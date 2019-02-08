Facebook rearranges sales execs around small/medium business

Facebook (FB +0.4% ) has quietly reshuffled some of its top sales executives, Business Insider says.

Veteran VP of Small Business Dan Levy will leave the sales group to become VP of Product on Ads.

That means VP of Global Marketing Solutions Carolyn Everson will absorb parts of the SMB business, to go along with giant brands she was already managing. Everson will take the higher tier, while SMB Global Operations chief Rich Rao will pick up smaller SMB accounts.

The move means that some accounts that may have been misclassified as SMB (such as American Airlines) will now be with a more experienced operator, BI says. "It was always Carolyn and Dan Levy as a two-headed hydra, that has shifted ... The days of SMB being its own island are over," a source says in the report.