Amazon launches Live to take on QVC

Amazon (AMZN -1.8% ) launches Amazon Live to take on QVC (QRTEA -1.4% ).

The live-streamed shows feature talent from Amazon and brands who demonstrate products available for purchase on the platform. Viewers can browse products at the bottom of the video.

Multiple shows stream at the same time so viewers can surf around to find one that appeals to their interests.

Amazon previously tried live-streamed shows with Style Code Live, which focused only on fashion and beauty with more of a newscast feel.