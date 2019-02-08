Slower economic growth may help prevent a recession: SF Fed's Daly

Feb. 08, 2019 3:12 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The slower U.S. economic growth expected this year is actually a good thing, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly explained to the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.
  • "The economy is now self-bridling itself, coming back down to a sustainable pace," she said. "That will, if anything, help us to prevent a recession."
  • She also said that the effects of last month's partial U.S. government shutdown will have a generally fleeting effect on economic growth. However, if another shutdown occurs, it could have a more lasting impact on confidence, which could then slow down growth more.
