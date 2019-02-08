Bank of America CEO's 2018 compensation rose 15%
Feb. 08, 2019 3:42 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor80 Comments
- Bank of America's (BAC -0.1%) board approves 2018 total compensation of $26.5M for CEO Brian T. Moynihan, up 15% from his $23M compensation in 2017.
- The board's independent members considered a number of factors including the bank's 2018 record earnings of $28.1B, four years of consecutive quarterly positive operating leverage, risk and expense management, and investment in the company's employees, client products, and service, a regulatory filing stated.
- Moynihan's annual base salary remains unchanged at $1.5M. The aggregate value of his 2018 equity incentive award is $25M, half of which is performance restricted stock units.
- Previously: Goldman's Solomon gets $23M compensation in 2018 with a catch (Feb. 1)