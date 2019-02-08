Twitter down for second day as analysts reset targets

Twitter (TWTR -2.7% ) is down for a second day after a dim sales forecast pushed shares down nearly 10% on Thursday.

A swath of price target cuts followed from the sell side: Deutsche Bank cut its target to $28, implying 6.5% downside vs. a current $29.96. Morgan Stanley reduced its target to $31.

More generous were Susquehanna, Baird and Oppenheimer, trimming their targets to $33.

Also setting at $33 was Summit Insights Group, which downgraded the shares to Hold. Analyst Jonathan Kees worries that a "stellar" Q4 will make for tough comps in the coming year, particularly given decelerating users and data licensing. (h/t Bloomberg)

UBS, meanwhile, cut its target, but just to $38, implying 27% upside from here.