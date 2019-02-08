Patience on further rate hikes is warranted: SF Fed's Daly
Feb. 08, 2019 4:01 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Patience on future rate increases is appropriate as financial conditions have tightened, but it isn't clear how long the Fed should wait until it hikes rates again, San Francisco Fed President told reporters.
- Policy is at the lower end of the range of the estimates for the neutral rate, she said, referring to the point at which interest rates neither fuel nor slow economic growth.
- As for its balance sheet, the Fed will be discussing whether it should be part of the Fed's regular policy toolkit or only to stimulate the economy when rates are at or near zero, she said.
- Daly isn't a voting member of the FOMC monetary policy committee this year.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
