Stocks claw back from early losses to end mixed

A last-minute flurry of buying lifted the major averages well off earlier lows, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eking out a gain and the Dow ending with a small loss.

For the week, the Dow and Nasdaq notched their seventh straight gains, and the S&P 500 also ended with a small weekly gain.

While the broader market finished flat, earnings reports swung individual stocks: Skechers soared 15% after issuing stronger than expected Q1 guidance, Mattel jumped 23% after its results beat analyst estimates, and Coty climbed 32% following a strong quarterly report, but Goodyear Tire skidded 9% after missing top and bottom line estimates.

Utilities (+0.5%) led the S&P 500 sectors throughout the day but the consumer staples (+0.5%), information technology (+0.5%) and communication services (+0.4%) groups pulled alongside by the close; on the flip side, the cyclical energy (-0.7%), financial (-0.6%) and consumer discretionary (-0.5%) sectors lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, sending the two-year yield down a basis point to 2.46% and the 10-year yield lower by 2 bps to 2.63%.

March WTI crude oil closed 0.2% higher to $52.72/bbl but lost ~4.5% for the week.