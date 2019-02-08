Gray buying TV stations in New York, Minnesota for $45M
Feb. 08, 2019 4:26 PM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)GTNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is moving into new markets in New York and Minnesota via a purchase of United Communications TV stations.
- Gray will pay $45M total purchase price for the stations: WWNY-TV and WNYF-CD in Watertown, N.Y., and KEYC-TV in Mankato, Minn.
- WWNY and KEYC each consistently hits No. 1 ratings in all major dayparts in their markets. The stations' coverage will complement that of other markets where Gray spills over into other areas of upstate New York and Minnesota, Gray says.
- Closing is expected in Q2.
- After hours: GTN +0.2%.