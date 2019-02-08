Russia raised to investment grade by Moody's

The Russian ruble jumps 0.5% against the U.S. dollar after Moody's upgrades Russia's debt ratings to Baa3, the lowest investment-grade level, from Ba1.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF gains 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Moody's revises outlook on Russia to stable from positive.

Upgrade reflects positive effect of policies enacted in recent years to strengthen Russia's public finance and external metrics and reduce its vulnerability to external shocks including fresh sanctions, Moody's says.

Outlook reflects evenly balanced upside and downside credit risks.

ETFs: RSX, RUSL, RUSS, ERUS

Related stocks: Related Stocks: OTCPK:OGZPY, VEON, QIWI, MBT, OTCPK:NILSY, EVR, OTCPK:SBRCY, OTCPK:LUKOY, MTL, OTCPK:RNFTF, OTCQX:GZPFY, CHE, OTCPK:SGTPY