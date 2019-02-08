Fitbit launches business-focused wearable

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) quietly launches the Inspire fitness tracker, which is only available to those who have an employer or health insurance provider signed up with Fitbit.

The price varies according to employer or provider, but Fitbit says the Inspire is its most affordable tracker yet.

The company says it is now working with UnitedHealth to sell its wearables to seniors enrolled in its private Medicare plans.

The tactic mirrors Apple and its partnerships with health insurers like Aetna to get its Watch onto more wrists.