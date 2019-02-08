Rosneft's Sechin wants Putin to end OPEC-Russia production deal - Reuters
Feb. 08, 2019 4:59 PM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (RNFTF)RNFTFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Igor Sechin, head of Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and a close ally of Vladimir Putin, has written to the Russian president saying the country's deal with OPEC to cut oil production is a strategic threat and plays into the hands of the U.S., Reuters reports.
- The letter was a clear signal to other senior Russian officials involved in energy policy that Sechin wants an end to the supply cut agreement in place since 2017.
- Putin is not expected to back Sechin's view because the president sees the deal with OPEC as part of a much bigger puzzle involving dialogue with Saudi Arabia over Syria and other geopolitical issues.
- A Russian pullout from the deal would result in a steep oil price crash or force Saudi Arabia to carry most of the burden of cutting output to continue propping up global crude prices.