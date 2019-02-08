Laurel Pipeline seen flowing both east and west by mid-2019, Buckeye says

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) expects to be able to use the Laurel pipeline bi-directionally for transporting refined products by the middle of this year, CEO Clark Smith said during today's earnings conference call.

Once BPL receives the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's ruling needed for the pipeline to operate across state lines, the company would start hydro-testing the pipeline to check its integrity and expects to "commence pipeline movements within 60-90 days of receiving FERC approval," Smith said.

Providing bi-directional service on the pipeline will allow Midwest refiners to move more gasoline and diesel from Michigan and Ohio east into Pennsylvania; the line currently runs from Philadelphia refineries west to the Pittsburgh area.

BPL has said it expected the Laurel pipeline's initial west-to-east rates of ~40K bbl/day.