Arconic's latest strategic shift brings 3% thud as CEO can't answer questions

Arconic's (NYSE:ARNC) flurry of news today - better than expected Q4 earnings, a new spinoff plan and a fresh round of stock buybacks along with a dividend cut - probably should have resulted in gains for the stock, but shares instead sank 3.3% because Acting CEO John Plant failed to provide answers to relatively simple questions, writes Heard On The Street's Charley Grant.

For example, Plant was unable to answer a question during today's conference call with analysts about the cash costs of executing the spinoff, and he responded to a question about the circumstances of previous CEO Chip Blankenship’s abrupt departure by saying he was focused on the future instead of the past.

ARNC shares look attractively valued on paper, and P-E investors recently were interested in a buyout at more than 25% above current market prices, but "before investors start to bet on a turnaround, though, they need better answers to the most basic questions," Grant writes.