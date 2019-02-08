NorthStar Realty +5.2% on addition to SmallCap 600

Feb. 08, 2019 5:29 PM ETNRE, SR, ATOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) is up 5.2% after hours on word that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • It's replacing Spire (NYSE:SR), which is heading up to the MidCap 400.
  • That's where Spire will be replacing Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), which is moving into the S&P 500 to take the place of Newfield Exploration. Newfield is set to be acquired by EnCana in a closing around Feb. 14.
  • ATO is down 1% after hours.
  • The index moves are prior to the open of trading on Friday, Feb. 15.
